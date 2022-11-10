People are also reading…
Analysts have demand concerns for corn, both in terms of exports and livestock feed. “Export sales remain dismally slow with today’s figure at 10.4 mb,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Yesterday’s supply and demand report indicated beef production is anticipated to be down 2.1 bln pounds or 7.3%. This suggests less feed.”
“The corn market traded lower on a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from disappointing weekly export sales for last week… Weekly export sales were at 265 tmt, below trade expectations of 300-700 tmt.”