Corn

Corn futures are higher this morning after rebounding overnight from yesterday’s pullback, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.

Corn is torn between the ideas of increased wheat supply out of KC against the bullish weather in the NW growing regions, said John Payne of Daniels Trading this morning.

Another bounce back this morning after the pressure yesterday from updated forecasts putting rain into the northern Corn Belt, Nick Paulson of CHS Hedging said. He expects stronger futures heading into the close of the night session, but the last few days that strength hasn’t carried through into the day trade, he said.

