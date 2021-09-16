 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

  Updated

Traders were watching for more positive export news for corn. “The corn market closed lower on the lack of fresh news and poor weekly export sales,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…According to the weekly USDA export and sales report - the corn sales were very poor, the lowest sales total since July.”

“Corn export bookings for the week ending Sept. 9 were 246,583 MT,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was below the expected 500k - 1 MMT range. Mexico and unknown were the week’s top buyers. USDA data shows that there are 24.213 MMT of 21/22 corn on the books, which is 25% above this point last year.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

