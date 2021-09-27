 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn futures were quiet overnight, trading in a small trading ranges as harvest progresses. “U.S. yields have been generally good with weather conducive to a generally fast season,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

EU and China energy prices continue to trade higher as nearby supply is below projected demand. U.S. and UK prices could continue to trend higher if the winter is colder than normal. Higher U.S. energy demand and prices could help demand for ethanol, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Argentina has about 8% of its corn crop planted, while Brazil is closer to 20%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Economic concerns out of China are “giving many commodities a ‘risk off’ feel to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn harvest is 10% complete, up 4 from last week and just above the 9% average for this date. 59% is rated Good/Excellent, up 1 from last wee…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures eroded overnight on follow-through from Friday’s weak finish. “Strong harvest progress is seen weighing on last week’s rally and …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets moved higher on Thursday as traders watched harvest weather. “The corn market was higher as buying continued from yesterday with …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders are watching weather patterns during corn harvest. “The corn market was higher as buying came back to the market after two days of low…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders are seeing a “high amount of variability” in the corn market as yield reports are coming in, Total Farm Marketing said. “The prospects…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures saw a mild bounce of 2 to 4 cents overnight after trading lower the past four days, Total Farm Marketing said today. “Traders are…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Talk of smaller-than-expected yield results in Illinois this week amid firm demand has helped elevate prices off of last Friday’s fresh 5-mon…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn continues to trade in “extremely light” volume; yesterday was the third lowest for the year, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News