Corn futures were quiet overnight, trading in a small trading ranges as harvest progresses. “U.S. yields have been generally good with weather conducive to a generally fast season,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
EU and China energy prices continue to trade higher as nearby supply is below projected demand. U.S. and UK prices could continue to trend higher if the winter is colder than normal. Higher U.S. energy demand and prices could help demand for ethanol, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.