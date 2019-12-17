According to a Bloomberg report, China “may restart purchases of ethanol by lifting or waiving tariffs,” Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. This may help China reach its ag purchase targets in a new deal.
This news may not only help corn, but U.S. President Trump as well, according to John Payne of Daniel’s Trading. “Ethanol exports are the only way out of the RFS pickle the President finds himself in,” he said. “Exports to China solve so many problems for both him and big oil. We will see if it happens but without ethanol or actual corn purchases, it’s difficult to see where the big jump in corn demand comes from in all of this.”