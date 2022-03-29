After May was limit down, the markets bounced back to recover some of those losses, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. For Thursday’s quarterly report, Stockard is showing an estimated 92 mln acres, which would be down 1.3 mln from last year.
There was some selling today as there is talk of lower China commodity demand, ADM Investor Services said. “So far, there is little evidence that China will switch 6 mmt of open and unshipped sales from Ukraine to U.S.,” they said. “This has some worried that US final corn exports may not exceed USDA estimate of 2,500.”