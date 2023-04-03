People are also reading…
Coming out of the weekend and into the month of April, corn prices are higher. USDA’s weekly Ethanol report showed the regional ethanol cash prices were 3 to 13 cents/gal higher from $2.05 to $2.30/gal.
The surge higher in crude oil overnight helped to support the corn market and offset some bearish supply new from Brazil, The Hightower Report said today. However, when The Hightower Report plugs-in the new stocks and acreage data into the supply/demand table outlook, the outlook for the 2023/24 season “is bearish,” it said today.