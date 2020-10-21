Corn continues it slow upward trajectory this morning as the market holds above the key $4 level, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Harvest has slowed across most of the region as snows hit the northern Midwest and rain across the eastern region.
USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service recently announced that ethanol production is expected to increase dramatically in Brazil. “While corn ethanol production still accounts for only a small fraction of Brazil’s overall ethanol production, the abundant supply of corn and growing domestic demand for ethanol, especially in the center of the country, where gasoline prices are higher, likely mean that Brazil’s corn ethanol production will continue to expand,” FAS said.