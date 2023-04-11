People are also reading…
Corn exports have been falling behind despite being the main world supply right now and sales commitments are down 33% from a year ago, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With no change in US carryover in the WASDE report, and a world stocks number close to estimates, corn’s $6.50 priceis justified given the weather not being a complete wide open planting window as the market thought at the end of last week, according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting.