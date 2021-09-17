Profit taking on Friday drove corn markets lower. However, December corn was still up for the week. “The corn market closed lower today on profit-taking ahead of the weekend,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…For the week – December corn was up 9 ¾.”
“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Corn futures tested the highs on talk that current crop ratings, dry end to the season and talk of increase diseases could drop final US corn yield below 170. This triggered new fund buying. Still approaching US harvest offered resistance today to both basis and futures.”