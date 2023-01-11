 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Corn futures closed mixed after a quiet day session ahead of the much-awaited report tomorrow,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s ethanol report showed production was up 99,000 BPD to 943,000, the largest weekly gain in over a year. Ethanol inventories were down .6 mln barrels to 23.8 mln barrels, and net margins were down 7 cents this week.”

“Going into the monthly USDA reports traders are looking for a slightly higher corn yield on average, from 172.3 to 172.5 bu./acre,” Brugler Marketing said. “Total production is on average expected to be 6.4 mln bu. higher. Carryout is expected to grow 56.7 mln bu. according to the average of estimates to 1.314 bln bu. Exports are estimated to be the culprit.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets are higher this morning after a “decent bounce higher” yesterday, finishing a couple cents higher, CHS Hedging said. “Steady to e…

Corn

As March edged upwards overnight, corn futures appear to be finding some trend line support, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning. …

Corn

Dr. Michael Cordonnier held his Brazilian corn forecast at 125 mt, just below the USDA’s 126 mt. He also lowered his Argentine forecast 1 mt t…

Corn

“March corn formed a Doji pattern on the chart, which often precedes a change in trend,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The deferred con…

Corn

The corn market is lower overnight in a tight trading range as there hasn’t been much for this corn market to trade leading up to the January …

Corn

Corn futures start the year slightly lower. “There is some long liquidation on higher U.S. Dollar and slow U.S. export demand and weekly expor…

Corn

Reuters reports that Ukrainian officials are focused on faster inspections on grain exports rather than opening new ports. Putin told Turkey’s…

Corn

Dry conditions are expected to continue in Argentina until the middle of next week, according to The Hightower Report.

Corn

Demand news remains sluggish and the trade remains very uncertain over the Argentina crop situation for this week, and especially for the next…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News