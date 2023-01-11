People are also reading…
“Corn futures closed mixed after a quiet day session ahead of the much-awaited report tomorrow,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s ethanol report showed production was up 99,000 BPD to 943,000, the largest weekly gain in over a year. Ethanol inventories were down .6 mln barrels to 23.8 mln barrels, and net margins were down 7 cents this week.”
“Going into the monthly USDA reports traders are looking for a slightly higher corn yield on average, from 172.3 to 172.5 bu./acre,” Brugler Marketing said. “Total production is on average expected to be 6.4 mln bu. higher. Carryout is expected to grow 56.7 mln bu. according to the average of estimates to 1.314 bln bu. Exports are estimated to be the culprit.”