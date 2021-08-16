“Futures had a less than exciting day as news in the corn market was limited and futures appear to be comfortable with the fundamental outlook for now,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Pro Farmer will wrap up the first day of its tour this afternoon. Typically, the overall corn yield for the tour has run about 6.2 bu. higher than the USDA for the 7-state tour.”
Corn exports continue to run ahead of last year’s pace. “Weekly US corn exports were near 754 mt vs 745 last week and 600-1,000 expected,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are 64.3 mmt vs 40.5 ly. USDA goal is 70.5 vs 45.1 ly. USDA est US 21/22 corn exports at 61.0.”