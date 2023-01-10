People are also reading…
The corn market is lower overnight in a tight trading range as there hasn’t been much for this corn market to trade leading up to the January WASDE report and Grain Stocks report this Thursday, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Corn shipments were bad again last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Only 398,000 metric tons of U.S. corn were expected for export during the weekend of Jan. 5. That was down 61% versus the same week last year. “We should be shooting higher seasonally, so that’s not good,” he said.