“The corn market finished lower on the day as the wheat market was down hard pressuring corn with it,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The May-July spread reached a new high today to a 38-cent inverse but finished 3 cents higher to a 36-cent inverse.”
“Ethanol production rebounded to 1,024 tbd last week, up from 959 tbd the previous week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Production was above expectations and the highest in 8 weeks. There was 103 mln bu. of corn used in the production process, just below the pace needed to reach the current USDA corn usage forecast of 5.250 bln bu.”