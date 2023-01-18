 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

“Corn took a step back today, as Brazilian production made headlines,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “March futures found support at their 200 day moving average, while July met resistance at the 200 day moving average. Ukrainian corn is reportedly at a $1/bu. discount to U.S.”

“For all of 2022 China imported only 20.6 mt of corn, down 27% from 2021,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “2022 barley imports were down 54% while sorghum imports rose 8%. Chinese hog producers are being urged to curb excess hog herds by the Ag. Ministry.”

