Seth Miller of the Andersons said there was a lot of quiet trade on the board today, as the market is expecting some precipitation in the longer-term forecasts. “The market is just watching that to confirm where we are at,” he said.
Traders got in position ahead of the weekend, as there have been signs of increased demand for U.S. corn, leading to optimism, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Pressure stemmed from noon weather maps suggesting a bit more moisture to hit the U.S. Midwest over the next two weeks,” she said.