May corn finished down 1 ¼ cents at $3.33 ½, while July corn closed down ¼ cents at $3.36 ½. Hightower says there remains skepticism that the production cut from Russia and Saudi Arabia will materialize, which led to corn prices losing early gains. Momentum studies are now bearish but are at oversold levels.
ADM Ag Market View says “assuming 96 million 2020 planted acres and a crop near 15,700 mil bu., (the) final U.S. 2020/21 carryout could exceed 3.00 mil bu. This could weigh on prices. Open interest is increasing during the recent price decline.”