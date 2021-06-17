 Skip to main content
Corn prices dropped “as much as 16 ¼ cents” overnight, Total Farm Marketing said, as rain is expected in Iowa. “The weather map is still dry for much of the central U.S. with high temperatures for most of the Corn Belt. The market is watching upcoming forecasts, though, that call for rain.

After overnight rains helped the crop in Iowa, the market is reacting to the 6-10 day forecast which calls for additional moisture, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “July corn is right back to testing its 50 day moving average support.”

