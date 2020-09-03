The market has consolidated near the $3.59/bu. level as traders await any further damage reports from Iowa due to a lack of moisture and also any new demand news from China, The Hightower Report said.
“Corn seems to have found a range to trade in and looks for a reason to break higher,” said Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging.
The extreme overbought condition of the market, a sell signal from stochastic readings, and the sharp drop in open interest are all factors which would suggest the market may be vulnerable to a more serious correction.
“However, China buying continues and traders see a record yield forecast as way too high,” The Hightower Report said.