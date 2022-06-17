On Thursday, managed funds were net buyers of 10,000 corn elevating their net long position to an estimated 282,000 contracts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The next four to six weeks of U.S. Midwest weather will be key to yields. NOAA's forecast is warm and dry the next 10 days. After that, EU model continues to be warm and dry into the first few days of July.
The well-followed group HIS Market expects corn acreage to rise versus March intentions, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It pegged acreage at almost 91 million acres, which would be nearly a half-million more than USDA’s March number. “This is more in line with my personal opinion,” he said.