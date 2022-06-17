 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

On Thursday, managed funds were net buyers of 10,000 corn elevating their net long position to an estimated 282,000 contracts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The next four to six weeks of U.S. Midwest weather will be key to yields. NOAA's forecast is warm and dry the next 10 days. After that, EU model continues to be warm and dry into the first few days of July.

The well-followed group HIS Market expects corn acreage to rise versus March intentions, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It pegged acreage at almost 91 million acres, which would be nearly a half-million more than USDA’s March number. “This is more in line with my personal opinion,” he said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

North Dakota still has 10% of its intended acreage unplanted, while 88% of the US corn crop is emerged vs 78% last week, according to Total Fa…

Corn

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

Corn

Corn markets moved lower but climbed up off the daily lows. “Futures spend a good portion of the day lower as the soybean complex and wheat fu…

Corn

We’re expecting little changes despite talk of higher U.S. corn export demand as a lower South America corn supply and reduced Ukrainian expor…

Corn

Corn was higher on the fourth consecutive day of bull spreading, pushing up July prices on talk of a hotter forecast, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

So far for Wednesday corn trade, the board is 3 to 6 cents in the red after another tight ranged back and forth session overnight, matching Tu…

Corn

Corn markets are “two-sided” overnight, but have a firm tone overall, Total Farm Marketing said. “Spot basis bids for corn shipped by barge to…

Corn

Corn is lower following bearish CPI data and anticipation of today’s USDA report, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

Corn is pulling back ahead of tomorrow’s WASDE, CHS Hedging said, but spreads are strong. “July futures touched their 50-day moving average ye…

Corn

Analysts are watching trends in the U.S. dollar and the domestic cash basis. “Corn prices are higher following higher US stocks and lower US D…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News