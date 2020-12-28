At midday, market was focused on overall drier weather in Argentina supporting the market, according to Total Farm Marketing. Demand, weather and lack of farmer selling continue to bolster prices, keeping the corn market strong despite weaknesses in soybeans and wheat.
Softening labor tensions in South America and reports of rain in South American growing regions did not undermine the corn market. Corn was likely supported by the announcement of a U.S. sale of 149,572 tons to an unknown destination, according to The Hightower Report.