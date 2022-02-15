Corn is back to the low end of its channel as it continues to react to Russia/Ukraine headlines, according to Kevin Stoickard of CHS Hedging.
Safrinha corn planting in Brazil is 27% complete (vs 18% last week), according to Total Farm Marketing.
Corn is back to the low end of its channel as it continues to react to Russia/Ukraine headlines, according to Kevin Stoickard of CHS Hedging.
Safrinha corn planting in Brazil is 27% complete (vs 18% last week), according to Total Farm Marketing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.