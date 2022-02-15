 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn is back to the low end of its channel as it continues to react to Russia/Ukraine headlines, according to Kevin Stoickard of CHS Hedging.

Safrinha corn planting in Brazil is 27% complete (vs 18% last week), according to Total Farm Marketing.

