Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging says May corn is retracing some of Friday’s gains as traders keep an eye out for more signs of Chinese demand. The planted acreage discussion is also getting more focus, he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 204,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2022. The announcement was the USDA’s eighth in the last nine business days, bringing the total amount of corn sales to China confirmed since mid-March to 2.752 million tonnes, ADM Investor Services said today in its Monday global wrapup.