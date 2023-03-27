Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The trend for both May and December corn is lower with corn supplies expected to build in the new season, CHS Hedging said this morning, Patti…

Corn

Private exporters reported 204,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to China for the current marketing year. This sale brings the two-week run…

Corn

Despite the higher start, trends in both the May or December contract are lower, CHS Hedging said. “Ethanol production rates are running below…

Corn

“The corn market traded higher at the open on improving demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices failed to hold at the higher leve…

Corn

Global news helped shape corn markets Monday. “The corn market traded lower on talk of rain events for Argentina this week, along with a 60-da…