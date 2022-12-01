People are also reading…
“Futures fell in sympathy with soybeans and wheat as news to encourage the upside is limited right now,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The updates to ethanol blending mandates were minimal for 2023-2025. Exports this week were less than 1/3 of the weekly average needed to meet the USDA’s current target of 2.150 bln bushels.”
“Corn futures are lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “EPA biofuel mandate was disappointing. Weekly US corn exports were near 24 mil bu. Season to date exports are 722 mln vs 1,394 last year. Some feel USDA could eventually lower US exports 100-150 mln bu. Brazil weather is favorable.”