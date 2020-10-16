“Soybean traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Could be some long liquidation going into the weekend. Talk of Brazil and Argentina rains may have offered resistance. Noon weather maps were drier for north Brazil. Brazil could soon announce they will temporarily drop their 8 pct import tax on corn and soybeans.”
“The corn market traded both sides from rapid harvest activity and strength in wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Dec corn traded as high as $4.09 but failed to keep the momentum going. Wintry type weather across the US Midwest this weekend is expected to delay harvest activity.”