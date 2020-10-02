Harvest pressure is the main pressure on the markets, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. However, some of the losses did come as other markets were affected as well. The market is still being supported by the smaller stocks numbers reported earlier this week.
“U.S. farmer is still a reluctant seller at current prices and until they have a better idea of yields,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “Most still want to store as much as the 2020 crop as possible. Most look for US corn harvest to be near 18-21%.”