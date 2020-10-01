Jacob Christy of The Andersons calls the USDA’s stocks report yesterday a “bullish bomb” that he said could cause “a paradigm shift higher for corn.”
The Hightower Report has a similar take this morning. “The longer-term fundamentals improved significantly with the adjustments made by the USDA. Smaller than expected beginning stocks plus the outlook for increased exports ahead helped to drive the market higher.”
Corn export sales, for last week as reported by USDA this morning, were 2,027,100 MT, doubling much of the range of the trade estimate of 800-1.4 MT.