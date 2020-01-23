Corn markets are “working the upper bands of the resistance pocket,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We weren’t able to get much follow through, and tomorrow’s option expiration may be preventing some of that follow-through.” He said getting above $3.90-3.92 could spark some short covering.
Corn markets rallied due to the export sales this morning, and there is support as U.S. corn exports are cheaper than Argentina, ADM Investor Services said. “Weekly U.S. ethanol production was down from last week but still above last year. Stocks were above last week and last year. Margins remain negative.”