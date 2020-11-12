Corn prices are trying to find an equilibrium after the paradigm shift following the USDA report on Tuesday, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning.
December corn futures made new highs and reversed yesterday, as funds look to take profits from a historic net long position. Blue Line Futures said this morning they believe the funds position coupled with next week’s option expiration could continue to be a headwind for prices over the next week.
Some post-report profit taking turned corn lower for most of the Wednesday. “Selling was not particularly aggressive, more like shaving off some profits on positions,” Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said this morning.
“Corn did close near the lows for the day, which isn’t positive in the short run,” Plackemeier said.