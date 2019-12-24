The market has stayed in a choppy consolidated fashion over the past six trading sessions, as the March contract tested but stayed under the 100-day moving average resistance over top, Stewart-Peterson said. A push through this barrier on the technical side may bring some potential short-covering, since corn futures haven’t traded above the 100-day moving average since Aug. 12.
March corn looks to continue to consolidate as the trade is presented with a mix of bullish and bearish fundamental news headlines today, according to The Hightower Report.