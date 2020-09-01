The corn crop looks to have shifted from record yield potential at the end of July to a mediocre crop at the end of August, The Hightower Report said.
“However, there is still significant uncertainty as to the extent of damage in Iowa,” the report said.
If national average yield drops off to cause 200-300 million bushels less production, and Iowa crop losses come in at 200-300 million bushels, then ending stocks could tighten considerably.
“The market may need both of these in order to assume higher prices,” The Hightower Report said.
Corn futures saw weaker trade on the overnights as the market may be overbought for the time being, said Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging. His outlook is for “steady to lower trade as the market reassesses its position after the recent rally.”