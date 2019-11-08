CHS Hedging’s Kathleen Murphy said she expects steady trade today in anticipation of the WASDE report. She added that the weather forecast “remains benign” with only a slight amount of snowfall expected across the Plains and Midwest.
Corn was a victim of technical selling yesterday, Blue Line Futures said, as prices hit their lowest levels since Sept. 30. “The breakdown has moved our bias to neutral as we await today’s WASDE data.”
Exports: This morning the USDA reported the sale of 217,040 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown destinations for the current marketing year.