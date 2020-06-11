Corn markets “look to be making a comeback” after there were concerns about the upcoming weather. “The crop looks good for this week but with continued hot/dry weather it could be getting a bit stressed out by next week,” CHS Hedging said.
“Recent rains, however, were likely more than expected and subsoil conditions for many remain in excellent shape,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Therefore, to sustain a rally on dry weather, forecasters are going to have to stay aligned and conditions turn hot and dry for an extended period of time.”