Corn markets finished higher today “with deferred contracts trading stronger,” CHS Hedging said. “Cold and wet temperatures for much of the Corn Belt this week is going to slow the planting pace down, but the market knows corn can get planted quickly if weather provides an opportunity.”
The spread between July and December’s futures is rising, Total Farm Marketing said, “especially since corn futures made their most recent price low in early March.” Tight old crop supplies and this year’s expected increase in acres suggests inventory “will remain snug through summer.”