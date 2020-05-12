Export inspections for corn stays strong at 51.5 million bushels, well above the 38.8 million bushels needed to meet the USDA forecasted number, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
As the USDA numbers come out today, “the market is expecting a bearish report for corn,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Corn futures were 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cents lower on Monday, Brugler Marketing reported. Export inspections for corn shipments on the week ending May 7 were 1.335 million metric tons. That is 333,852 MT above the same week last year.