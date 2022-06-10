 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We’re expecting little changes despite talk of higher U.S. corn export demand as a lower South America corn supply and reduced Ukrainian exports increase demand for U.S. supply, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Forecasters are anticipating a frost event in Brazil’s Parana state over the weekend. Currently, 25% to 30% of the crop there is rated mature, with a lot in late dent, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Corn in the larger production state of Mato Grosso is more mature, and the early part of harvest is underway.

