We’re expecting little changes despite talk of higher U.S. corn export demand as a lower South America corn supply and reduced Ukrainian exports increase demand for U.S. supply, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Forecasters are anticipating a frost event in Brazil’s Parana state over the weekend. Currently, 25% to 30% of the crop there is rated mature, with a lot in late dent, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Corn in the larger production state of Mato Grosso is more mature, and the early part of harvest is underway.