“Corn futures traded slightly higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Increase in US farmer selling helped trigger some technical long liquidation… Food and Ag Commodity Economics (Informa) estimated US 2021 corn acres at 91.7 mln versus 91.0 this year. This is down 230,000 acres from their October guess.”
“The corn market was slightly higher in quiet trade with prices supported from tightening stocks and decent demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The possibility of renewed shutdowns across the US lurk over the corn market as energy and ethanol demand could see reductions in demand from the spread of the Coronavirus.”