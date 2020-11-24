“The corn market traded lower on a bout of profit taking ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices bounced off their lows from intra-market spread activity (buying wheat/selling corn). Demand for corn looks mostly favorable going forward.”
“Corn futures traded sharply lower overnight on talk that China had cancelled or switched US soybean cargoes to Brazil,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact Brazil was offering corn for Feb cheaper than US also triggered new selling. Liquidation of Dec open interest before first notice also weighed on prices.”