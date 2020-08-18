Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents lower this morning on some light profit taking following big Monday gains, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging attributes the lower corn futures this morning to better than expected declines on crop conditions and improving weather.
Crop ratings were down across the board, with Iowa down sharply as expected, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. But questions still remain on the extend of damage in Iowa, he said.
USDA they will collect new Iowa corn and soybean acreage data for the September crop report to get a better idea of storm damage at that point, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.