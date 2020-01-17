The corn market will look to move higher to counteract yesterday’s big losses, which saw the market hit a one-month low, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Export sales were above expectations yesterday, hitting 784,000 tonnes.
“We had a lot of pent up selling interest leftover from the USDA January crop report,” Jacob Christy of The Andersons said of corn’s downturn on Thursday. He said traders were likely waiting to see what happened with the Phase 1 deal, and no new information hurt confidence.