Weekly U.S. corn exports only came in around 14 million bushels, which was a disappointment for the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Corn used in ethanol production is estimated to be up 2.7% year-over-year to 422 million bushels.
Lower-than-expected hog supply plus sluggish ethanol production recently may be factors that contributed to a higher-than-expected stocks number, according to The Hightower Report. Last month's USDA estimate was 1.187 billion, so the report news is bearish against trade expectations.