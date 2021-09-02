The corn market continued to lose ground overnight on uncertainty over how to get product moved about to other outlets while the gulf is under repair and the loss of power. Mixed trade is expected today because of the gulf situation, weather, and USDA data release next week, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.
Corn futures were down again overnight after closing lower the past 3 days. “A lack of commercial buying cash for export is also offering resistance to futures,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Corn used for ethanol is 5.9% higher than in July 2020. DDGS production rose to 1.97m tons. Meanwhile, Marquis Energy’s corn-based ethanol production facility in Illinois, the largest in the U.S., wasn’t damaged and remains fully operational after a fire in a building on plant grounds, according to company lawyer Don Rayfield, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.