Corn largely followed the wheat market lower today, CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure form improving crop conditions. More heat units expected with a shot of rain expected, which could set the crop up to withstand the July heat and expected critical pollination time.”
“US ethanol production is expected to show an increase from last week,” ADM Investor Services said. “Stocks should also be lower. Production is still well below pre virus levels. Drop in ethanol demand is expected to increase US 2019/20 carryout on Thursday’s USDA report.”