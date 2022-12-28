People are also reading…
The March corn contract finished on its trendline resistance from last June’s high, as the December contract stopped rallying right at its 100-day moving average, CHS Hedging said.
March’s contract has closed higher in five of the last six sessions, Total Farm Marketing said. “The rally has occurred despite export sales at 48% of year ago at this same time. Argentina, a net exporter of corn, could experience reduced supply availability if drier weather persists as the planting window is closing quickly.”