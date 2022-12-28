 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

The March corn contract finished on its trendline resistance from last June’s high, as the December contract stopped rallying right at its 100-day moving average, CHS Hedging said.

March’s contract has closed higher in five of the last six sessions, Total Farm Marketing said. “The rally has occurred despite export sales at 48% of year ago at this same time. Argentina, a net exporter of corn, could experience reduced supply availability if drier weather persists as the planting window is closing quickly.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Futures were quiet with a six-cent range on the day to finish around penny or two lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Marc…

Corn

The corn market is slightly lower in thin trade “on lack of fresh, supportive news,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Corn

The corn market got of lift from a stronger wheat market and more export biz announced this morning. Gains were somewhat limited from talk of …

Corn

Corn markets are starting the day higher “after opening the night’s session lower,” CHS Hedging said. ‘The corn trend for March is sideways wi…

Corn

The Chinese corn market was 7-8 cents higher overnight with continued higher trade in the U.S. expected on a weaker U.S. dollar and South Amer…

Corn

Export inspections last week were 856.6tmt, an increase of about 30tmt from the previous week. There were 81.9tmt additions to correct previou…

Corn

“Weekly US corn export sales are estimated near 625-900 mt vs 959 last week,” ADM Investor Services said. A blizzard and cold temps could slow…

Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern…

Corn

While corn started the day a little higher, it is expected to remain lower on concerns about U.S. corn demand, Patti Uhrich CHS Hedging said t…

Corn

“Futures had a strong day getting support from a stronger wheat market and outside positive influence,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, sa…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News