Corn
The corn market traded higher on the rally in the corn market and rebound in crude oil, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
U.S. corn export sales and increased Brazilian corn export sales may have triggered some long liquidation before next week’s USDA acreage and …
The corn market traded lower on fund-taking and very light volume, according to CHS Hedging.
Slow pace of exports has some lowering their US corn exports from 2,800 to 2,650, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Corn futures are mostly higher this morning “as December corn made a contract high yesterday,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. However, …
Corn futures were fading lower after breaking on Sunday night. Current selling has old crop down by double digits so far this morning, said Al…
Corn markets traded lower overnight as weakness in wheat is spilling over, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Corn plantings have been ongoing in…
After May was limit down, the markets bounced back to recover some of those losses, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. For Thursday’s quarter…
Corn was the best performer of the day, dropping only a little bit, according to CHS Hedging.
Traders continue to watch the news from Ukraine and how its planting might progress.
China may need to buy more U.S. corn to fulfill demand needs. Weekly ethanol stats will be out today, exports tomorrow, said Matthew Strelow o…