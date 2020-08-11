“Corn futures edged higher,” ADM Investor Services said. “Talk that USDA will increase US 2020 corn crop and corn carryout on tomorrow’s report offered overhead resistance. Over the last 2 days there has been some short covering in front of the report. Strong domestic cash basis is also triggering new bull spreading. US farmer continues to be a reluctant seller of cash corn.”
“Corn prices were slightly higher on a decline in crop conditions with gains limited from big crop ideas, resulting in big ending stocks lurking overhead.” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “It is too soon to detect the extent of the damage to the Iowa corn crop. Ideas are that some of damaged area will most likely still make a crop, according to the Iowa State Ag Secretary.”