Corn

"Word of China’s $200 bln dollar stimulus helped attract new buying,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The fact Ukraine said they will not accept any Russia plan to reopen Ukraine exports also helped corn. Word that dry weather in the western EU could lower their corn crop to 62 mmt versus USDA 68 mmt may be helping corn.”

“The corn market finished in the middle of the day’s range after starting the day session strong,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “December was the leader, finishing 11 1/4 cents higher at $5.9625 and reaching a high of $6.08 3/4, filling the chart gap made on Tuesday."

