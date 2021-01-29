 Skip to main content
U.S. exporters made another massive corn sale to China yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The USDA reported a flash sale of 1.7 metric tons of U.S. corn to Chinese buyers. In total, China has booked about 3.7 metric tons of U.S. corn this week — that’s 147 million bushels this week alone. U.S. corn is still the cheapest available on the global export market.

Corn futures traded higher overnight led by the nearby, old-crop contracts posting gains of 8 to 9 cents, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. New crop December was up 3 cents to $4.42. Markets remain volatile into the weekend.

The U.S. oil industry is seeking to align with corn growers and biofuel producers, said Vaclavik. The oil industry essentially wants to form an even bigger lobby against the Biden administration’s push toward electric vehicles.

“This would be an unusual alliance, as oil groups and biofuel lobbies are typically adversaries,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

