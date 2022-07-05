People are also reading…
Brazilian farmers continue to report variable safrinha corn yields due to irregular rainfall and pest pressures, but good yields in central Mato Grosso are compensating for lower yields in other areas, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Argentina’s new rules on financing imports through September to protect the central bank’s dollar reserves will restrict fertilizer supplies and could reduce farmers’ intention to plant 2022-23 corn, top farm group Rural Argentine Confederations says in a statement, according to ADM Investor Services.