Corn

“December corn gapped lower overnight but by the close it had recovered to being only 1 ½ cents lower on the day,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Last week’s ethanol production was down 40,000 bpd to 1.01 mln bpd. Ethanol stocks declined 894,000 bbls to 21.3 mln barrels, a large decline despite gasoline demand dropping 3% over the same time period.”

Analysts are watching news of a change in acreage reporting procedures. “USDA’s NASS has permanently moved to report FSA related acreage changes in September instead of October, as per an announcement via the Data Users meeting – recall NASS had released the data a month early this year citing sufficient data to do so,” Brugler Marketing said.”

